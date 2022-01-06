WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - One person has been airlifted after a tractor-trailer overturned along State Road 27.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of State Road 27 approaching Griffin Road, Thursday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies could be seen putting the injured trucker onto a helicopter.

All southbound and northbound lanes along State Road 27 have been closed to traffic.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes while crews work to clear the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

