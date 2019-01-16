Truck stuck under I-395 overpass in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An 18-wheeler truck became stuck under the Interstate 395 overpass in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Miami Police responded to the scene along Northwest 14th Street and Third Avenue, around 9 p.m., Wednesday.

Other officials have arrived at the scene, including rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol.

TRAFFIC ALERT. N.W. 14 Street between 1 & 3 Avenue is temporarily closed due to an 18-wheeler being wedged under the 395 overpass. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/sMnXwvvSDK — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 17, 2019

Officials said there is structural damage to the underside of the overpass.

Crews will inspect the overpass to make sure the damage does not worsen the situation.

Northwest 14th Street between First and Third Avenue is temporarily closed due to the wedged truck.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

