MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pole fell down on a truck in South Beach Wednesday, on 14th Street between Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive.

“This pole just went wham! He’s lucky it didn’t smash his windshield because he would’ve been gone,” said a witness. “We happen to just have everything going on here. We have heavy residential, we have heavy commercial, we have bikes, we have slow walkers, fast walkers, every mode of transportation, and it just hit like fortuitously. Nobody was hurt.”

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue rushed to the scene and worked the accident.

“If he had stopped a foot shorter, then it would’ve gone right into the driver’s side. It could’ve been a complete disaster,” said a witness.

Nobody was hurt.

Police are investigating the incident.

