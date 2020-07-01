Truck smashes into median on US 1 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A truck came to a smashing stop on a busy street in South Florida.

Crews were called to the scene Wednesday morning on U,S, 1 between 17th and 22nd avenues after a large truck slammed into the median.

The overturned truck was pinned between some trees causing traffic in both directions to come to a standstill.

The southbound lanes have since reopened, but the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 remain closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.