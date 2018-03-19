Truck slams into Pompano Beach apartment, no injuries

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach apartment unit sustained extensive damage after, officials said, a pickup truck barreled into it in what was the second such incident in Broward County on Monday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 400 block of Southwest Second Street, Monday evening.

Resident Andre Gooden said he was inside the unit when the truck came crashing in.

“This guy actually went straight through my wall,” Gooden said.

His neighbor’s truck left the scene a mess.

“All of my furniture in my room is destroyed, my personal belongings,” Gooden said.

Hours earlier, a woman drove into the Pembroke Park/West Park Broward Sheriff’s Office located at 3201 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Investigators believed this incident was not accidental.

Painter Ben Mendez was working inside the station when the driver crashed into the substation.

“She mentioned that she had some family issues,” he said. “She didn’t want to live anymore.”

Cellphone video recorded the scene as a woman wandered naked and burned in front of the substation.

“It was a big explosion, like dynamite,” Mendez said. “So we came outside to see if maybe it was a car accident.”

He said she was engulfed in flames when he opened her car door.

That driver was rushed to the Jackson Memorial Hospital burn unit.

“She received third-degree burns on considerable amount on her body,” said BSO Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane. “She was speaking to firefighters upon the arrival at the hospital.”

Both of these were two dangerous situations.

Back in Pompano Beach, it is unclear what caused the crash. The truck driver was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

