Truck slams into Fort Lauderdale mobile home after chain-reaction wreck

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews responded to an accident involving a truck and car.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue said a landscaping truck hit a car before slamming into the porch of a mobile home.

It all went down at the Lazy Land Mobile Park near Southwest 25th Street and 41st Avenue.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries to his head and legs.

