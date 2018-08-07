Truck pulling container at Port Everglades catches fire

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue firefighters have put out a tractor trailer that burst into flames in Port Everglades.

The truck was pulling a trailer when it somehow caught fire, Tuesday morning. The fire engulfed the truck destroying a large portion of the cab.

The fire also spread to the trailer, but the damage to the trailer appeared minimal.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic in the port has been affected while crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the truck was said to be hauling clothing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.