HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Traffic along the Florida Turnpike was briefly affected after a truck lost its load in Hollywood.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as crews cleaned the debris off the roadway, Friday morning.

The incident happened south of the Griffin Road exit ramp, near the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Traffic was backed up to Interstate 595.

