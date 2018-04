MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck knocked down a power line in Miami Beach, Friday afternoon, causing a host of troubles.

Crews are working to clear the scene near Alton Road and 56th Street after a truck struck a low hanging power line, knocking down a light pole.

The area has been blocked off while Florida Power and Light fixes the damage.

