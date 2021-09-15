SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Part of Krome Avenue has been shut down after a truck hit a divider and spilled fuel following a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened around Krome Avenue and Southwest 268th Street, Wednesday.

As of 5 p.m., Krome Avenue is shut down from 256th to 272nd streets.

7 Skyforce showed fire rescue taking the driver to the hospital.

Officials are investigating the cause of the wreck.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.