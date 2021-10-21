NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck was seen engulfed in flames on a roadway in Northwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning.

Firefighters rushed to put out the flames as drivers slowed down along Northwest 57th Avenue and Northwest 16th Street.

Smoke was seen escaping from all sides of the car.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is still unknown.

