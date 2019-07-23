Truck fire temporarily delays traffic on I-95 near Oakland Park Blvd

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Traffic is back to normal on Interstate 95 between Oakland Park Boulevard and Commercial Boulevard after a truck fire caused heavy delays.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the fire just after 10 a.m., Tuesday.

The car hauler’s flames were quickly put out but traffic delays continued as crews work to clean up the road.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the charred truck could be seen in the middle of the roadway.

Firefighters were seen spraying foam all over the truck to handle the oil and fuel that was leaking.

Crews with the Florida Department of Transportation Severe Incident Response unit also joined in the cleanup efforts.

No injuries have been reported.

All northbound lanes were originally shut down but have since been reopened.

Drivers were temporarily advised to seek alternate routes due to the heavy delays that stretched back all the way to Davie Boulevard.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

