MIAMI (WSVN) - A truck fire forced all southbound Interstate 95 lanes to close temporarily in Miami.

Traffic cameras captured a truck fully engulfed in flames just north of State Road 836/Dolphin Expressway, Friday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel arrived quickly to extinguish the blaze.

All lanes were temporally closed as firefighters got the fire under control, but they have since reopened.

