PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The cab of a tractor trailer burst into flames, Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke into the air, and causing a mess on the Florida Turnpike.

The truck fire took place on the Turnpike just south of Broward Boulevard in Plantation.

Three lanes were blocked while fire crews worked to put out the flames.

The lanes have since reopened.

