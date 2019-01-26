Truck, equipment stolen from NW Miami-Dade business; $5K reward offered

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade business owner is putting up his own cash to find the two men who drove away on his work truck with thousands of dollars in equipment inside.

Blunt and to the point, Carlos Mesa is going on the offensive after the thieves stole one of his work trucks and the equipment, valued between $40,000 and $50,000 in total, early Wednesday morning.

“Stealing vehicles, it’s not gonna help. You need to go to jail,” he told 7News on Saturday.

Surveillance video shows the cab lights come on after the perpetrators popped the lock and got into the vehicle. Moments later, they are seen driving away.

“For someone to just come in and steal a car, they can just find a job and do something productive in life,” said Mesa.

Now these thieves have pumped the brakes on the company’s jobs.

“We’re doing a lot of work. We’re working 50, 60 hours a week,” said Mesa. “The guys are doing a lot of overtime, and we’re down a truck. That doesn’t really help a lot.”

Now the business owner is hoping a $5,000 reward can help police find those responsible.

“If we can put a stop to this crew, to these guys that did this, one less person on the street,” he said.

The truck has the Florida license plate GBYL70.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $6,000.

