NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck driver turned the tables on the man who, police said, attacked him outside of a 7-Eleven in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at 1000 NE 215th St., just before 2:15 a.m., Tuesday.

Investigators said the driver was standing outside his truck talking to someone when the subject approached him and began to attack him.

Police said the driver pulled out his gun and opened fire, striking the attacker in the stomach and back.

The subject was able to walk into the 7-Eleven to seek help.

Paramedics transported him to Aventura Trauma Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. He was last listed in stable condition.

Police detained and interviewed the driver. Officials said he acted in self-defense, so it is unlikely he will face charges.

