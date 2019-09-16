Truck driver killed by stack of metal beams during delivery in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A delivery turned fatal after a stack of steel beams fell on top of a truck driver in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to Kloeckner Metal, located along Northwest 12th Avenue and 16th Street at around 6 a.m. Monday.

Rescue officials said the truck driver was delivering massive steel beams to the business. He got out of his truck and made his way inside of the warehouse when a large pile of beams next to the truck became unstable and fell on top of him, crushing him to death.

No one else was injured in the incident.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and crime scene tape could be seen around the warehouse.

Technical Rescue Team crew members are using a crane to remove the beams to locate the man’s body.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.