Truck driver in fatal Deerfield Beach hit-and-run arrested

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a suspect wanted for a fatal hit-and-run in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies took 68-year-old Michael David Green into custody on Friday.

According to investigators, Green struck a 60-year-old man with his pickup truck along Northeast Eller Street and North Federal Highway, at around 7:20 p.m., on March 8.

Green was charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident and evidence tampering. He is being held on $35,000 bond.

