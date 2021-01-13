Truck driver airlifted after multi-vehicle crash on Turnpike in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck driver has been rescued after being trapped in his vehicle following a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene on the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike near Okeechobee Road at around 5:15 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the multi-vehicle crash where rescue crews could be seen working to get the driver out of the cab of the truck.

According to FHP, the crash involved three other vehicles. The tractor-trailer went into an embankment before overturning.

Aerial views also showed a black sedan and a white van with heavy damage.

All north and southbound lanes were shut down in the area as crews worked to help the victim.

A doctor was also called to the scene in case an emergency amputation was needed.

Officials said the driver is responsive and has since been airlifted to the hospital.

It remains unclear how many victims are involved in the crash but rescue crews said those who are injured have injuries that are not life-threatening.

