LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck crashed into wall in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash along Northwest 34th Way and 44th Street, Monday morning.

The driver of the truck was checked out by paramedics at the scene.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the white utility truck could be seen with heavy front-end damage. Debris could be seen scattered in the roadway around the downed wall.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.