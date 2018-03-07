Truck carrying beer overturns on north Florida highway

HOLT, Fla. (WSVN) — A tractor-trailer carrying hundreds of cases of beer overturned in north Florida.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the truck was involved in a crash on Interstate 10 east of Pensacola.

When it overturned, its load of Busch beer spilled onto the highway and shoulder.

“Thankfully only minor injuries which were treated on scene but the beer didn’t fare so well,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.