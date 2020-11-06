Tropical storm watch issued for South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for South Florida as Tropical Depression Eta continues to head in our direction.

A tropical storm watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible in the area within the next 48 hours.

As of the 10 p.m. advisory Eta is forecast to strengthen into a Tropical Storm before approaching the vicinity of South Florida

Residents should be making efforts to protect property at this time, as wind damage could occur with winds gusting anywhere around 50 mph.

[Click here] to see the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center.

Friday evening Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez declared a state of emergency for the county and will open a shelter Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.