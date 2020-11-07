Tropical Storm Warning issued for Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys; Watch issued for Broward

MIAMI (WSVN) - The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys as Tropical Storm Eta moves towards South Florida

A tropical storm warning means tropical storm-force winds are possible in the area within the next 36 hours.

Broward County remains under a Tropical Storm Watch.

10 AM CONE CLOSE-UP- Since the center reformed to the Northeast, this places Broward back in the cone. The new forecast track requires a Tropical Storm Warning for South Florida and the Florida Keys at this time. @wsvn @7Weather pic.twitter.com/7N0WuM17uU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 7, 2020

As of the 10 a.m. advisory Eta Had re-intensified into a tropical storm.

Residents should be making efforts to protect property at this time, as wind damage could occur with winds gusting anywhere around 50 mph.

[Click here] to see the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center.

Friday evening Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez declared a state of emergency for the county and will open a shelter Saturday at 2 p.m.

