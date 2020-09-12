Tropical Storm Sally brings heavy rain, flooding throughout South Florida

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - The newly formed Tropical Storm Sally may have already churned past South Florida, but its effects continue to linger, in the form of heavy rainfall and widespread flooding.

The system formerly known as Tropical Depression 19 strengthened Saturday afternoon, bringing downpours to the region that began well before it became a tropical storm.

7News cameras video sent in from 7News viewers captured the soggy conditions throughout the day.

In Sweetwater, the rain flooded streets and sidewalks. The driver of a sedan was seen trying to get through, pushing water up to the car’s headlights.​

Floodwaters seeped into at least two homes in Homestead, leaving their living rooms soaked.

In Fort Lauderdale, cellphone video captured dark clouds rolling in.

Down in Key West, passers-by on Duval Street dealt with flooded sidewalks. Some were seen removing their shoes to walk through the standing water.

Over in Islamorada, strong winds blew around the palm trees. 7News viewer Jessica Lico sent in a picture of flooding in the area.

In Key Largo, the parking lot of an Office Depot was filled with ankle-deep standing water.

Another viewer recorded more rain in Key Largo, as the storm continues toward the Gulf of Mexico.

These conditions are expected to continue into the night. Authorities advise drivers to be especially cautious on the roads.

