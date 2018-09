MIAMI (WSVN) - Tropical Storm Gordon has formed near the upper Florida Keys.

As of 8 a.m. Gordon is about 10 miles west of Key Largo in the Florida Keys. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.

Gordon is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

Tropical Storm #Gordon has formed near the Upper Florida Keys, with maximum winds of 45 mph. Tropical Storm Warnings are coming for portions of south Florida and the Keys in a Special Advisory to be issued by 9 am EDT (1300 UTC). More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2018

Tropical Storm #Gordon forms near the Upper Florida Keys. Tropical Storm Warnings issued for portions of South Florida and the Keys. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/rldHD5VmYG — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 3, 2018

