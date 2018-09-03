Tropical Storm Gordon causes Labor Day flooding in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Gordon moves towards the Gulf of Mexico, heavy rain and wind is hitting South Florida, putting a damper on any Labor Day plans.

The usually-crowded beaches are mostly empty, and most people are staying in doors, but Gordon’s efforts are not enough to stop everyone from going out.

“I knew it was Hurricane Season so, we’re on holiday, so it doesn’t matter,” said Alana Greany, who is visiting from Australia.

Florida-native Kim Maloney is currently heading to the Keys, despite the nearby storm.

“We’re from Florida. This is our first trip down, so the rain won’t stop us going down there. We’re used to this,” she said.

However, officials recommend staying indoors and staying off the road.

Many businesses remain open through the rain. However, certain business, like Zoo Miami and Jungle Island, have closed for the day.

Along with the rain came flooding and even some power outages.

According to Florida Power and Light, as of 9:30, 4,568 people are without power in Miami-Dade, 1,691 people are without power in Broward and 1,995 people are without power in Palm Beach County.

Officers could be seen directing traffic at an intersection in Bal Harbuor where power was knocked out to the street signals.

In Broward County, it’s the same story.

Life guard stands on Hollywood Beach remain open. However, very few people were seen walking down the beach.

One business owner said she had to shut down in light of the storm.

“Usually, on Labor Day, the beach is packed. We have a lot of people. The bar is usually open, we have a lot of people in and out. Today, it’s dead,” said Elite Campbell. “We had a lot of cancellations today because of this, so it’s not a great day today.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.