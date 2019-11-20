Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver involved in I-75 rollover crash in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troopers are searching for a hit-and-run driver that fled the scene of the crash that left a food truck overturned along the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Davie.

Florida Highway Patrol and Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at Griffin Road just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.

According to FHP, two 20-gallon propane tanks were ejected from a food truck with a trailer in the crash.

Troopers said they are searching for a 2014 black Chevrolet that, they said, was involved the incident.

Authorities have shut down the Griffin Road off-ramp while they investigate.

It remains unknown what injuries were suffered in the alleged hit-and-run.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

