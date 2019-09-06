Troopers investigating road rage shooting on Palmetto in W Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troopers are investigating a road rage incident in West Miami-Dade where someone shot at another car.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along Southwest Eighth Street and State Road 826 just before 8:15 a.m., Friday.

“This incident, which, apparently minor, minor, minor injuries, could’ve resulted in someone seriously being hurt,” FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez said.

Officials said the road rage started on the Palmetto Expressway, with the two men getting into it before one of them pulled out a small handgun and fired.

“One of the drivers took out a small handgun and fired several shots at the victim,” Sanchez said.

The bullets blasted the passenger side window of the victim’s car, shattering the glass.

“Causing the window to shatter,” Sanchez said, “causing the victim’s injuries.”

The shooter sped off and troopers are searching for him.

“Now, we’re investigating to be able to find this person and be able to make an arrest in this case,” Sanchez said.

The victim refused medical treatment, as he sustained minor injuries from the shattered glass.

Sanchez gave some tips on what drivers should do if they find themselves in a similar situation.

“We ask you to get off the highway, find a safe area, maybe a gas station,” Sanchez said. “If you see a trooper on the side of the road, pull over. Call 911, call star FHP, let them know what you’re in, the situation you’re in, ’cause at the end of the day all we try to do is avoid incidents like this.”

Troopers said they are confident they will make an arrest because they have a lead in the incident and there were dozens of witnesses.

