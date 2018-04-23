Trooper-involved multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes eastbound SR 836

MIAMI (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash temporarily closed a portion of the Dolphin Expressway, causing traffic delays Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper spotted a man driving on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of the highway near Miami International Airport.

When the trooper tried to stop the driver, the driver ended up hitting the trooper’s vehicle and causing a multi-vehicle wreck at the height of rush hour. Only a single lane was getting by at one point.

“The trooper immediately activated his emergency equipment and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop for the trooper and, while not stopping for the trooper, he collided with multiple vehicles,” said FHP Lt. Alejandro Camacho. “Shortly after, he then collided into the trooper’s vehicle. The trooper, shortly after, was able to — with the assistance of Miami-Dade Police Department — the trooper was able to stop the vehicle without any further incident.”

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was placed under arrest and faces a count of eluding arrest and several hit-and-run charges.

Traffic has since returned to normal.

