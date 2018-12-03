Trooper-involved crash shuts down SR-826 in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to clear the scene of a trooper-involved crash that has shut down the Palmetto Expressway.

It happened along the northbound lanes of SR-826, at Northwest 74th Street.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where tires and debris could be seen scattered all over the road.

The crash involved a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle and a pickup truck. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage. However, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Northbound State Road 826 is currently shut down at NW 58 Street due to a crash involving a #FHP patrol vehicle that rolled over. The Trooper sustained minor injuries and is OK. Thankfully he was wearing his seatbelt. #buckleup #seatbeltssavelives pic.twitter.com/VRUVo6CZ1D — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) December 3, 2018

According to FHP, the trooper sustained minor injuries and is said to be OK.

At this point, northbound traffic is currently being forced off the Palmetto at Northwest 58th Street.

