Trooper hospitalized after crash on 826 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway following a trooper-involved crash that shut down the Palmetto Expressway for several hours Monday morning.

Florida Highway Trooper Marcos Varon collided with a parked pickup truck involved in construction work on the Palmetto Expressway along the northbound lanes of SR 826 at Northwest 74th Street.

His patrol car rolled over several times after the crash.

7Skyforce flew over the scene where tires and debris could be seen scattered all over the road.

Both vehicles involved sustained extensive damage. However, the cause of the crash remains unknown.

Northbound State Road 826 is currently shut down at NW 58 Street due to a crash involving a #FHP patrol vehicle that rolled over. The Trooper sustained minor injuries and is OK. Thankfully he was wearing his seatbelt. #buckleup #seatbeltssavelives pic.twitter.com/VRUVo6CZ1D — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) December 3, 2018

The trooper was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital. Because he was wearing his seat belt, his injuries were not severe.

The vehicle was eventually towed from the scene and crews cleaned up debris off the highway.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.