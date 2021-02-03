Trooper forced to shoot after man pulls up and opens fire in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man opened fire on a Florida Highway Patrol trooper while he was conducting a detail in Northeast Miami-Dade, forcing the trooper to return fire.

Aventura Police, FHP troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along West Dixie Highway and Northeast 186th Street, just after 2 p.m., Wednesday.

“The subject approached a patrol car and began firing into the patrol vehicle,” an FHP spokesperson said. “At which time, the trooper immediately responded and returned fire, striking the subject in the roadway and incapacitating him and ceasing the threat.”

One adult was transported from the scene to Jackson North Medical Center as a trauma alert.

#AventuraPolice Florida Highway Patrol and Miami Dade PD are working an incident at Miami Gardens Dr & Biscayne Blvd. Traffic shut down in all directions. Use alternate routes. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/o6tENpnJYG — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) February 3, 2021

Cellphone video captured a trooper picking up a weapon from the floor and placing it on the hood of a parked cruiser. The firearm was then placed in the back of a cruiser.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where troopers and paramedics could be seen attending to an individual on the roadway. Footage showed a white Nissan sedan parked near the trooper’s cruiser, and several bullet holes could be seen in the driver’s side window of the cruiser.

FHP said the trooper involved in the shooting was not injured.

Investigators have shut down Miami Gardens Drive in all directions between West Dixie Highway and Biscayne Boulevard while they continue to work the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.