Trooper caught on camera getting hit by car in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released traffic camera footage captured a driver hitting a Florida Highway Patrol trooper with his car.

The camera captured an FHP trooper speaking to the driver of a white BMW on the Florida Turnpike near the Hollywood Boulevard exit on May 25.

Trooper Arsenio Caballero assisted the trooper on the stop, and as he walked back to his cruiser he was hit by the BMW as the driver fled the scene.

The footage captured the hit-and-run driver driving straight into the trooper without hesitation. Caballero could then be seen rolling on top of the vehicle before eventually hitting the ground.

Caballero was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert but has since been released and returned home for recovery.

Officials located the abandoned vehicle a few days after but continue to search for the driver behind the wheel of the white BMW 6-Series.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

