TripAdvisor names 3 South Florida beaches as top in country

It’s no secret that South Florida has some of the best beaches out there. But according to TripAdvisor, we actually have some of the best beaches in the country.

Fort Lauderdale Beach, South Beach and Hollywood Beach all scored in TripAdvisor’s list of the Top 25 Beaches in the country.

Fort Lauderdale Beach scored at Number 9, South Beach ranked 14th and Hollywood Beach took the 15th spot.

TripAdvisor said all three beaches are perfect to visit year-round, and they all scored a 4.5 out of 5.

However, these weren’t the only beaches to score high on the list. A total of 10 Florida beaches made the list, including Clearwater Beach in first place, Panama City Beach in third and Saint Pete Beach in fourth.

To check out the full list, click here.

