Trio of crooks captured on camera robbing Miami pharmacy

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are searching for a group of crooks who were caught on camera swiping items from a pharmacy in Miami.

Surveillance cameras were rolling inside a Navarro near Southwest 72nd Street and 107th Avenue on Sept. 17, when employees caught three women stealing expensive perfume.

The employees are seen trying to chase the crooks out of the store before a woman pepper sprayed one of the workers.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

