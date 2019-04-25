Trio of crooks arrested for allegedly stealing pricey electronics from SUV in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested three men accused of stealing expensive electronics in Doral.

Surveillance video released by Doral Police showed one of the suspects, identified as 22-year-old Lazaro Aris-Suarez, breaking into the trunk of a black SUV, Wednesday evening.

He’s then seen placing items in the back of a white sedan before getting into the passenger side and speeding off.

The trunk remained open as the suspect and getaway drive fled.

An undercover officer is then seen racing to catch up to the car.

A short time later, officers arrested Jose Gomez, Marcel Iglesias and Arias-Suarez without incident.

They all face burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges.

