Trio arrested for committing armed burglary at Hollywood repair shop

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of bold bandits have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed burglary in Hollywood.

Dennis Smith, Tafay Taylor and Dennis Williams were all charged with armed burglary and had their bond denied, Tuesday.

Officials said the armed trio went into an auto repair shop near Southwest 56th Avenue and Rodman Street over the weekend.

Moments later, a shooting broke out between the group and an employee.

Two of the accused burglars suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

