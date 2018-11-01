Trick-or-treaters steal package with Thanksgiving-themed rugs inside from porch

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Porch pirates struck a South Florida home while trick-or-treating, stealing a box from outside a home.

A Ring video doorbell recorded one of two subjects stealing a package from the house near Southwest Fifth Court and 181st Way, Wednesday night.

The pair hesitated for a moment before eventually snatching the box and taking off.

The homeowners said it contained $25 worth of Thanksgiving-themed rugs.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.