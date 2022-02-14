PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Heartfelt tributes were held across South Florida for the victims of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Seventeen white doves were released at one ceremony, symbolizing the innocence and grace of those who lost their lives during the mass shooting.

South Florida encouraged survivors and victims’ families to remain MSD strong, and that includes a father willing to put his own life on the line in order to send a clear message to President Biden.

Monday was a day of remembrance, a day of kindness and honor for the 17 lives lost four years ago.

“Please pause for a moment of reflection,” said Broward County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright. “We must recognize that their lives had a purpose and that is why we must remember and never forget.”

The moment of silence began a day of service and remembrance.

“Words cannot express the tremendous grief our students, employees, families and school district and community have experienced,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright spoke to students at Riverside Elementary in Coral Springs Monday, as students packed backpacks full of books and watched local artists get to work.

“I think they are really nice,” said a studnet.

“It’s just so important to give back to the community and model doing positive things and just showing the kids what’s right and just making them feel good on this day,” said Riverside Elementary teacher Dahlia Dresser.

“We wanted to inspire the students to do good things with their artwork, to give back to the community and make a connection with others through positive messages with their art,” said Teacher Lauren Young.

In Pembroke Pines, students beautified their campus by painting peace rocks at Lakeside Elementary.

At New River Middle School in Fort Lauderdale encouraging messages and kindness filled the branches of wishing trees.

At Eagles Haven, a community wellness center in Coral Springs, an anniversary commemorative dove release and candle lighting vigil was held.

“When we love someone, they continue in our hearts as long as we think of them,” said Lori Alhadeff. who lost her daughter Alyssa Alhadeff in the shooting. “So powerful and peaceful and loving memory of the 17 that we tragically lost.”

At MSD, students treated law enforcement to breakfast and showed their appreciation on the day that changed the community’s lives forever.

A day of service, refection and healing in honor of those souls lost.

“And to keep the memory alive and to honor them so that this never happens again,” said Alhadeff.

At Pine Trails Park in Parkland a candle light vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday night.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.