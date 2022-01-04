FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A touching tribute for the young victims of a heartbreaking hit-and-run.
Loved ones gathered to grieve where two children are still being treated.
Paris Jones had just turned 5.
She still had Christmas presents to open when a car ran into her and her cousins as they waited to cross Northwest Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors, Dec. 27.
Paris and 6-year-old Andrea Fleming would not survive.
“She was strong and smart, and I can’t believe it,” said Mother Ladarrel Jones.
Nor could those who were at the scene that day.
Callers to 911 dispatch were panicked and overwhelmed.
911 Caller: “Oh, my God! Three Kids got hit! They’re dead! Please, oh, my God!”
Neighbors did what they could to try to help.
A week later, Draya Fleming and Laziyah Stukes both 9, remain hospitalized.
Twenty-seven-year-old Sean Greer is now behind bars, accused of driving the car that careened into the children and kept on going.
For some witnesses, it was unbearable.
911 Caller: “OK, so one of the kids is really stuck in between the cars. It’s really bad, but this kid is really stuck! I’m just traumatized!”
Monday night a shower of confetti in Paris’s honor.
Ladarrel Jones carried her daughter’s unicorn pillow.
“And I know she’s with me. She’s right here,” said Jones.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.