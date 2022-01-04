FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A touching tribute for the young victims of a heartbreaking hit-and-run.

Loved ones gathered to grieve where two children are still being treated.

Paris Jones had just turned 5.

She still had Christmas presents to open when a car ran into her and her cousins as they waited to cross Northwest Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors, Dec. 27.

Paris and 6-year-old Andrea Fleming would not survive.

“She was strong and smart, and I can’t believe it,” said Mother Ladarrel Jones.

Nor could those who were at the scene that day.

Callers to 911 dispatch were panicked and overwhelmed.

911 Caller: “Oh, my God! Three Kids got hit! They’re dead! Please, oh, my God!”

Neighbors did what they could to try to help.

A week later, Draya Fleming and Laziyah Stukes both 9, remain hospitalized.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sean Greer is now behind bars, accused of driving the car that careened into the children and kept on going.

For some witnesses, it was unbearable.

911 Caller: “OK, so one of the kids is really stuck in between the cars. It’s really bad, but this kid is really stuck! I’m just traumatized!”

Monday night a shower of confetti in Paris’s honor.

Ladarrel Jones carried her daughter’s unicorn pillow.

“And I know she’s with me. She’s right here,” said Jones.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox