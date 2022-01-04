FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A touching tribute for the young victims of a heartbreaking hit-and-run.

Loved ones gathered to grieve where two children are still being treated.

Paris Jones had just turned 5.

She still had Christmas presents to open when a car ran into her and her cousins as they waited to cross Northwest Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors, Dec. 27.

Paris and 6-year-old Andrea Fleming would not survive.

“She was strong and smart, and I can’t believe it,” said Mother Ladarrel Jones.

Nor could those who were at the scene that day.

Callers to 911 dispatch were panicked and overwhelmed.

911 Caller: “Oh, my God! Three Kids got hit! They’re dead! Please, oh, my God!”

Neighbors did what they could to try to help.

A week later, Draya Fleming and Laziyah Stukes both 9, remain hospitalized.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sean Greer is now behind bars, accused of driving the car that careened into the children and kept on going.

For some witnesses, it was unbearable.

911 Caller: “OK, so one of the kids is really stuck in between the cars. It’s really bad, but this kid is really stuck! I’m just traumatized!”

Monday night a shower of confetti in Paris’s honor.

Ladarrel Jones carried her daughter’s unicorn pillow.

“And I know she’s with me. She’s right here,” said Jones.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.