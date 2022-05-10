FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial has started for a former deputy who was accused of getting too rough with a student in 2019.

Following jury selection, the trial of former Broward Sheriff’s Office school resource officer Willard Miller began Tuesday.

Just after noon, the defense delivered their opening statement.

Miller is accused of child abuse after he grabbed a 15-year-old girl by the neck and slammed her to the ground. The encounter was caught on the school’s surveillance video.

Prosecutors said Miller should have deescalated the situation, instead he was the aggressor.

“The defendant had a duty as a SRO at a school to handle these students with much more care and concern,” said prosecutor Lindsey Carrier. “He had no business touching her. They had no business interrogating her, putting her in the back of a police car. He had no business escalating in this time-out room what should have been a de-escalation. He had no right to do it. What we’re asking here is to not let him hide behind the badge. I’m asking you to not find him not guilty simply because he’s a law enforcement officer who thinks he can do what he wants. I’m asking you to find him guilty because he committed a crime.”

Defense attorneys argue that the teen was known to leave school and to have a vape pen on campus.

They also said the deputy was in fear when he was kicked on the back of the leg that he would be kicked for a second time so he decided to quickly detain her.

The teen was a student at Cross Creek School in Pompano Beach. At the time of the incident, she was in the time-out room when she kicked the back of the deputy’s leg.

The two exchanged words before Miller grabbed her.

Miller was fired a year after the incident following and Internal Affairs investigation.

The trial is expected to last just one day.

