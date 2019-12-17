Trial underway for tourist accused of slapping Miami Beach cop

MIAMI (WSVN) - The trial of a tourist who was left bloodied and bruised after clashing with officers on Miami Beach is underway.

Edward Palad, 20, is accused of slapping a Miami Beach Police sergeant on the back, and body camera video is set to be played out in court, as the suspect himself, takes the stand.

“Two slaps, two slaps on Sgt. Gonzalez’s back caused by this defendant, Edward Palad,” said the prosecution.

Michael Grieco, Palad’s attorney, said there is no evidence or actual proof that the defendant committed the crimes in question. He said the case should be thrown out.

“You know what you don’t hear on the video? You don’t hear that. You know what else you don’t? You don’t see it,” said Grieco.

In March, Sgt. Joseph Gonzalez and other officers of the Ocean Drive squad were patrolling Ocean Drive near Ninth Street when, they said, Palad allegedly walked up and slapped Gonzalez on the back.

“Mr. Palad comes directly behind me and gives me two forceful blows. To the point that, it was so forceful, it was an open hand. I could feel his hand. To the point that it knocked the air out of me,” said Sgt. Joseph Gonzalez.

Police body cameras caught the encounter seconds after the alleged incident.

“He was trying to pull away. It seemed like he wanted to run away,” said one officer.

“They slammed him on a newspaper stand,” said Grieco. “They threw him on the ground. They smashed his face into the ground. Because what? ‘Cause he accidentally brushed up on an officer?”

When asked about the purpose of the strikes, an officer responded, “To get him to comply.”

The state argued that in the tape, Palad is heard admitting to the attack, but the defense said there were no eye witness or video showing the alleged crime.

“Did you see him touch you?” Grieco asked Gonzalez on the stand.

“Since I don’t have eyes on the back of my head, I did not see him touch me,” Gonzalez responded.

“Besides you and other officers saying that my client’s hands were not behind his back, is it captured, in any way, that my client was actually resisting?” asked Grieco.

“I don’t know,” Gonzalez responded.

Palad is expected to take the stand in his defense.

It remains unclear if the judge will send the jury back to deliberate, late Tuesday evening.

