Trial set for man accused of driving drunk in crash that killed 2 children and their mother

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man facing some alarming allegations makes a request of a judge. It comes after a reckless ride that ended with tragic consequences. A mother and two children were killed in this deadly drive. Now, surviving family members said they’ll have to relive the pain because the accused driver is demanding a trial. The exclusive follow up in tonight’s 7 investigates. Here’s Brian Entin.

Brian Entin: “Trevor, is there anything you want to say to the surviving children?”

Trevor Carter-Remy turning away from our camera.

Brian Entin: “Do you have any regrets about that night?”

And not talking about the night when 5-year-old Angel, her 8-year-old brother Dawane and their mother Tiffany were all killed.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Carter-Remy was drunk and behind the wheel of this car when he ran off the road — killing two of the six children in the backseat and Tiffany in the passenger seat.

Investigators say Tiffany recorded video on her cell phone inside the car before the crash.

Trevor Carter-Remy (in cellphone video): “I’m driving like a f***** bitch. I’m so f***** up, bitch.”

In the video, you see Carter-Remy driving the car and Tiffany in the passenger seat.

Trevor Carter-Remy (in cellphone video): “And I’m drunk. I don’t know where I’m at.”

Tiffany (in cellphone video): “And I’m tipsy as f***.”

Trever Carter-Remy (in cellphone video): “I’m in the wrong lane. I’m switching, bitch. I’m stupid, and I’m ignorant.”

Investigators say Carter-Remy’s blood alcohol level was almost double the legal limit, and they charged him with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide, but he maintains he is innocent, and on Thursday, told a judge he wants to go to trial.

Brian Entin: “Does this make it harder for you and the kids?”

Brenda Stephens: “Yeah, it does because there is no closure with this, and it’s just going on and on and on.”

Brenda Stephens is a family friend and adopted two of the the surviving children after the crash back in 2016. She dreads having to put the kids through a trial.

Brenda Stephens: “I don’t want them to relive that trauma, and then I have to deal with them reliving that trauma.”

But Carter-Remy’s attorney told us earlier this year that the passenger — Tiffany — caused the crash by grabbing the steering wheel, and the attorney said there is no proof the video was taken the night of the wreck.

Brenda Stephens: “For him to continue to drag this out like that, he needs to be a man — to take on his responsibility of … you caused this.”

Carter-Remy’s trial is now set to start in October.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.