The trial for Willard Miller, a former deputy who has been accused of getting too rough with a student in 2019, is on its second day.

The teenager’s mother took the stand describing the difficulties her daughter, Summer Smith, endured in the past two years since the incident, Wednesday.

The trial began on Tuesday and state prosecutors are trying to prove that Miller is guilty of child abuse after taking down a 15-year-old girl.

Clips of the incident showed Smith kicking Miller’s knee, hoping it would buckle.

Miller’s attorney stated that slowing down the video would present a different scene.

His attorney also mentioned once Smith was on the ground, she threatened to take the former deputy’s gun.

A school counselor also took the stand and said after the body slam, Miller took Smith into another room where they apologized to each other.

The counselor also recalled Miller telling the student that if this situation would have happened in the real world, she would have been arrested.

At the time, the incident was thought to be over when they shook hands afterward, but that was not the case.

Once the defense begins its case, the former deputy is expected to take the stand.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.