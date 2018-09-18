Trial in Florida murder-for-hire plot will be delayed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two defendants charged in the murder-for-hire slaying of a Florida university professor will not go on trial anytime soon.

A circuit judge on Tuesday agreed to postpone the trials of Sigfredo Garica and Katherine Magbanua because one of Magbanua’s attorneys has been battling a “life-threatening medical condition.”

The trial had been scheduled to start next month but will likely be delayed until at least March.

Authorities say Garcia gunned down Florida State University law professor Daniel Markel in his garage four years ago. Magbanua is accused of helping to orchestrate the murder-for-hire plot that led to the killing of the Toronto native who was internationally known.

Both Garcia and Magbanua have pleaded not guilty.

Police say the killing was sparked by a bitter divorce and family squabbles.

