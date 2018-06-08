DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A trial date has been set for a man accused of going on a rampage at Trump National Doral.

The case against 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi is scheduled to begin Sept. 17. His attorneys have pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

Police said Oddi walked into the resort on May 18, shouted anti-Trump rhetoric and discharged a firearm. After a brief standoff with police, he was shot in the legs and taken into custody.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.