Trial begins for Chinese woman arrested for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago Club

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It is time for trial for a woman arrested at the president’s South Florida estate.

Attorneys made opening statements in the case against 56-year-old Lu Jing at a West Palm Beach courtroom, Tuesday.

Jing was charged with trespassing after a warning and resisting arrest.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Officials said Jing snuck into Mar-a-Lago Club in December and refused to leave.

She is the second Chinese national that has been arrested for trespassing at the resort in less than a year.

