Tri-Rail train fatally strikes pedestrian in Pembroke Park

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Tri-Rail train in Pembroke Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office was at the scene after a southbound Tri-Rail train killed a pedestrian on the tracks, just after 2 p.m., Friday.

The tracks run alongside Interstate 95 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard. Officials said there were 250 passengers on board the train during the incident.

Motorists should expect some delays in the area while BSO deputies conduct their investigation.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.