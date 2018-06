OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tri-Rail train clipped a car at the railroad crossing in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene Monday morning but were unable to locate the vehicle in question. Only car parts were found on scene.

Train service was halted for about half an hour due to the investigation.

No injures were reported.

