(WSVN) - Tri-Rail will not be running Wednesday, until further notice.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the dispatching system for the corridor of the Tri-Rail went down causing a halt for all railroad tenants of the corridor, which include Tri-Rail, Amtrak and CSX freight trains.

The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA) staff has been working on identifying the cause and viable solutions to get the system back up and running.

At this time, there is no definitive resolution available. The Tri-Rail service is expected to be suspended for Wednesday and until further notice.

A bus service completed Tri-Rail’s scheduled service for the remainder of Tuesday.

Passengers are encouraged to visit tri-rail.com for updates.

